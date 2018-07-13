Two Ottawa residents facing human trafficking charges
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 2:50PM EDT
Two Ottawa residents are facing human trafficking charges.
Ottawa Police say the charges relate to crimes that allegedly occured between June and December 2017.
The Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant Friday, July 13th in the 2800 block of Baycrest Drive.
Edmund Asanta, 26 is facing the following charges:
- 1x Trafficking in persons by exercising control
- 1x Financial/Material Benefit/Trafficking in person over 18
- 1x Material Benefit from Sexual Services,
- 1x Assault
- 1x Possession of Schedule I
- 1x Possession of Schedule II
Kiana Norma, 22, is facing the following charges:
- 1x material Benefit from Sexual Services
- 1x Advertising another Person’s sexual services
- 1x Uttering Threats cause death
- 1x Possession of Schedule I
- 1x Possession of Schedule II
The duo are scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a Show Cause hearing.
The Human Trafficking Unit believes there may be more victims. The police investigation continues.