Two Ottawa residents are facing human trafficking charges.

Ottawa Police say the charges relate to crimes that allegedly occured between June and December 2017.

The Ottawa Police Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant Friday, July 13th in the 2800 block of Baycrest Drive.

Edmund Asanta, 26 is facing the following charges:

1x Trafficking in persons by exercising control

1x Financial/Material Benefit/Trafficking in person over 18

1x Material Benefit from Sexual Services,

1x Assault

1x Possession of Schedule I

1x Possession of Schedule II

Kiana Norma, 22, is facing the following charges:

1x material Benefit from Sexual Services

1x Advertising another Person’s sexual services

1x Uttering Threats cause death

1x Possession of Schedule I

1x Possession of Schedule II

The duo are scheduled to appear in court Saturday for a Show Cause hearing.

The Human Trafficking Unit believes there may be more victims. The police investigation continues.