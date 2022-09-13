Two Ottawa men facing charges after police seize 46 firearms

Ontario Provincial Police say 46 firearms were seized following a six-month investigation into firearms trafficking by the Ottawa Police Service. (Ontario Provincial Police/release) Ontario Provincial Police say 46 firearms were seized following a six-month investigation into firearms trafficking by the Ottawa Police Service. (Ontario Provincial Police/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina