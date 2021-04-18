OTTAWA -- All residents on the fourth floor of the Centre d'accueil Champlain long-term care home will be tested after two cases of COVID-19.

In a memo to Council Sunday afternoon, Community and Social Services general manager Donna Gray said a resident and an employee at the city-run long-term care home tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The fourth floor of the home has been placed on outbreak.

No other information about the positive cases have been released.

The city completed administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in all long-term care homes in February. In March, the city said 99 per cent of residents at Centre d'accueil Champlain had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gray says the city is working with Ottawa Public Health to ensure that appropriate testing takes place.

The city says the following preventative measures are implemented during COVID-19 outbreaks at the home.

Residents in the outbreak area are in isolation

Ensuring all staff working in the home are wearing masks and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) when providing direct care

Testing contacts of the confirmed individual, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic

Providing additional training and support for all staff specific to outbreaks

Disinfecting all work areas to ensure the health and safety of our staff and residents and implementing additional environment services supports to disinfect the entire home area

Designated caregivers can still visit the homes, with additional measures in place

Meantime, all outbreak precautions have been lifted at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home.