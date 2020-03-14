OTTAWA -- Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa.

In its daily release of new confirmed positive cases, the Ontario Ministry of Health provides no other details about the two cases.

The two new cases are both “self-isolating.”

There are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Hospital opened Ottawa’s first COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre on Friday.

Officials say 373 people were assessed at the clinic on the first day, and 232 of those patients received the full test of novel coronavirus.

There is no word on whether any of the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday were patients tested at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced 22 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus across Ontario. There are now 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province.

This is a developing story. More details to come.