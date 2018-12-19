

CTV Ottawa





Cameron Rogers has pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder for the deaths of his parents, Dave Rogers and Merrill Gleddie Rogers.

Rogers was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

"There's something depely wrong with you," the judge told Rogers as he administered the sentence.

Just last week, the first degree murder trial ended in a mistrial when the judge dismissed the 12 member jury. The mistrial was caused by the defence announcing it wished to present new evidence which, in turn, would need the Crown to examine the evidence and cause delays well into the New Year.

Rogers' defence lawyers are recommending the trial continue by judge alone.

Rogers was charged with first degree murder in the deaths of his adoptive parents in 2016.

Cameron Rogers agrees to forgo a new trial and pleads guilty to two counts of second degree murder of his parents Dave Rogers and Merrill Gleddie Rogers in November of 2016 @ctvottawa — Joanne Schnurr (@JoanneCTV) December 19, 2018

Merrill Gleddie’s younger brother Graham reads victim impact statement telling Cameron Rogers “you scare me. I fear the day you will be released”. Rogers remains expressionless. @ctvottawa — Joanne Schnurr (@JoanneCTV) December 19, 2018

Crown reads statement of facts in court record, stating that Cameron Rogers recanted his allegation that his father Dave Rogers had sexually assaulted him. @ctvottawa — Joanne Schnurr (@JoanneCTV) December 19, 2018