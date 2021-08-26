OTTAWA -- Two men were treated for gunshot wounds after shots were fired at a vehicle on a busy street in Ottawa’s south end.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at a vehicle with two men inside in the area of Heatherington Road and Albion Road North just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the targeted vehicle attempted to flee the area to avoid gunfire, colliding with parked cars.

As the vehicle was driving away, the driver noticed a paramedic unit crossing their path and stopped the crew in order to seek medical attention.

The two occupants of the vehicle had been wounded during the shooting. Police say they were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit would like to speak with anyone who may have information about the shooting, or may have dashcam footage or security footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.