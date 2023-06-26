Two men critically injured after being hit by lightning on golf course

Two men are in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Kanata on Monday.

A spokesperson for Ottawa Paramedics said it happened at 5:48 p.m. on a golf course near Old Carp road.

Two adult males suffered critical injuries and were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

CTV News has confirmed it happened at Loch March Golf and Country Club.

"Both sustained critical injuries requiring resuscitation by both paramedics and firefighter," said Ottawa Paramedic service superintendent Marc-Antoine Deschamps. "They were taken to hospital in critical condition and their injuries were life-threatening."

The sudden storm brought heavy downpours, localized flooding and some power outages.

Paramedics say when you hear thunder, seek shelter inside immediately and don't go outside for at least 30 minutes from the time you last hear a rumble.

"Whether it's indoors or in a closed vehicle, that part is really important because golf carts, tractors, motorcycles, they don't provide any type of protection against lightning because it's not the tires as a lot of people believe that protect you from the lightning but the fact that you're inside," Deschamps said.

In addition, he said, avoid open spaces and open shelters like gazebos. If you see someone get struck by lightning, call 9-1-1 and start CPR if they're not breathing.

"You will not get a shock, the human body does not hold any type of electrical charge so CPR is quite safe and if you have a defibrillator accessible make sure to get it as quickly as possible," said Deschamps.

Experts say Monday's powerful storm is a brief preview of what's to come this summer.

"Now that we're into the summer season severe thunderstorms are going to be possible week-to-week," said Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"It's something we have to watch out for. Whether or not there's going to be an increase in activity that's not something we're able to say this far out but it is something people should be preparing for throughout the summer."