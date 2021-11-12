Advertisement
Two men charged following covert operation into drug trafficking in Ottawa
Published Friday, November 12, 2021 10:46AM EST
OTTAWA -- Two men are facing charges after an Ottawa police investigation into drug trafficking in the Carlington neighbourhood.
Ottawa Police say following a three-month investigation, the Street Crime Unit and the Carlington Neighbourhood Resources Team arrested two men without incident on Thursday.
Officers seized a loaded Glock, a loaded P80 pistol, as well as cocaine, crack cocaine, cellphones, a digital scale and Canadian cash.
Abdallah M. Mufarreh, 25, and Zakaria Ibrahim Hersi, 25, face numerous trafficking and firearms offences.