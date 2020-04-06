OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa men are facing charges after a commercial robbery in Ottawa’s east-end over the weekend.

Ottawa Police say around 5:50 a.m. Saturday, two men with their faces covered entered a convenience store on Montreal Road and demanded money and lottery tickets.

Police say the suspects assaulted an employee in the store and fled the area on foot.

One of the suspects was arrested by responding officers. A second suspect was identified due to surveillance video and was arrested on Sunday.

David Myers and Robert Borrens are charged with robbery with violence and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Myers is also charged with wearing a face mask/disguise and breach of probation.