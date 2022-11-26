Two injured in fiery Rideau Lakes crash expected to recover: police

Two people who were injured in a fiery crash when their vehicle crashed into a home in Portland, Ont. are expected to fully recover, police said Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to the scene of the blaze on Highway 15 Saturday evening. OPP said the vehicle crashed into the home and caught fire, with the blaze consuming both the house and the car.

The occupants of the vehicle were pulled to safety just before the fire started and were taken to hospital. The 73-year-old driver and 85-year-old passenger both suffered minor injuries, police said, and are expected to fully recover.

OPP said the building is a "total loss" and was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

The highway was closed at Station Road and drivers were asked to avoid the area. The road reopened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

