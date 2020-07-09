OTTAWA -- Two firefighters were taken to hospital after rushing to contain a fire at a three-storey building in Lowertown Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 46 Nelson Street, an unoccupied building near Murray Street under renovation.

Officials said a second alarm was declared because of the weather conditions. A heat warning remains in effect for the capital.

The two firefighters were taken to hospital as a precaution because of the heat.

It was at least the third fire that crews battled in Thursday’s scorching heat.

Thursday morning, fire crews contained a fire to one side of a three-storey residential building on McGillivray Street in Old Ottawa East.

And early Thursday morning, fire crews brought a blaze under control in a detached garage on Spruce Street in Little Italy.

No injuries were reported in either of those fires.