Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Two firefighters taken to hospital after two-alarm fire in Lowertown
Fire crews rushed to battle a two-alarm fire on Nelson Street in Lowertown Thursday afternoon. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Two firefighters were taken to hospital after rushing to contain a fire at a three-storey building in Lowertown Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 46 Nelson Street, an unoccupied building near Murray Street under renovation.
Officials said a second alarm was declared because of the weather conditions. A heat warning remains in effect for the capital.
The two firefighters were taken to hospital as a precaution because of the heat.
It was at least the third fire that crews battled in Thursday’s scorching heat.
Thursday morning, fire crews contained a fire to one side of a three-storey residential building on McGillivray Street in Old Ottawa East.
And early Thursday morning, fire crews brought a blaze under control in a detached garage on Spruce Street in Little Italy.
No injuries were reported in either of those fires.