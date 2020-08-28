OTTAWA -- The Keg Steakhouse and Bar in the ByWard Market is closed for sanitation after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, CTV News has learned.

The restaurant is expected to be closed until at least Sunday.

It is unknown when the employees were last at work or whether they were symptomatic at work. CTV News has reached out to The Keg management for comment.

In a statement, Director of Health Protection Andrew Hendriks told CTV News that Ottawa Public Health is reaching out to any close contacts of the affected employees.

"Ottawa Public Health is currently aware of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff at The Keg restaurant located at 75 York Street. As part of our standard protocols, our team is working with the restaurant’s management to carry out contact tracing in order limit the spread of the virus," Hendriks said. "Close contacts of the confirmed cases are being contacted to determine whether their exposure was high-risk for COVID-19 transmission and if testing is recommended."

There was no indication in Hendriks' statement of any broader risk to the public.

"Ottawa Public Health would like to remind residents of the importance of being mindful of your risks when choosing to eat at a restaurant," Hendriks said.

This includes: