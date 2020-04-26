Two deaths, 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday
OTTAWA -- The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 1,100.
Ottawa Public Health announced 50 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa on Sunday, and two new deaths.
There are now 1,110 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 52 deaths.
According to the daily epidemiology update, there are 34 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including seven in the Intensive Care Unit.
The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 54 years-old, including a four month-old child.
Ottawa Public Health says 475 of the 1,110 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
Transmission of COVID-19
The majority of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to contact with a known case of COVID-19.
According to the daily update, 665 of the 1,110 cases of COVID-19 are linked to contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Community transmission is linked to 16 per cent of the COVID-19 cases. Ottawa Public Health says 179 of the 1,110 cases have no travel history and no known contact with a known case of COVID-19.