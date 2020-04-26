OTTAWA -- The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has surpassed 1,100.

Ottawa Public Health announced 50 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa on Sunday, and two new deaths.

There are now 1,110 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 52 deaths.

According to the daily epidemiology update, there are 34 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 54 years-old, including a four month-old child.

Ottawa Public Health says 475 of the 1,110 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Transmission of COVID-19

The majority of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to contact with a known case of COVID-19.

According to the daily update, 665 of the 1,110 cases of COVID-19 are linked to contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Community transmission is linked to 16 per cent of the COVID-19 cases. Ottawa Public Health says 179 of the 1,110 cases have no travel history and no known contact with a known case of COVID-19.