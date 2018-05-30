

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





RCMP confirm a man and a woman in their 20s have died after a single-vehicle crash in Gatineau Park overnight.

Police were called to the Champlain Parkway near the Champlain Lookout late Tuesday night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Mounties suggest speed might have played a role.

They’re asking drivers in the area to respect the speed limit.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.