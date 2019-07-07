

CTV Ottawa





Two people have been confirmed dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Police said the crash happened when a vehicle travelled the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the highway.

OPP said the highway westbound is closed between Panmure Road and Kinburn Side Road.

Two people were transported to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The road had been closed in both directions, but the eastbound lanes have since re-opened.

More to come...