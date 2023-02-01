Two dead in crash north of Wakefield, Que.

Two people are dead after a two-car crash north of Wakefield, Que. Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on route 105 in the Farrelton sector of La Pêche, MRC des Collines police said.

A man and a woman who were in the same vehicle were killed, police said. Two people in the other car were seriously injured.

A stretch of Highway 105 was closed for several hours after the crash. It reopened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.