Two Château Laurier staff receive Coronation Medals for service, contributions
Two long-serving staff members of Ottawa's historic Château Laurier were recognized Wednesday with the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medals, for their decades of service, community contributions, and lasting impact on the iconic hotel.
Van Dinh Ha and Gordon Miller were honoured during a ceremony at the Château Laurier, where they were surrounded by colleagues, family, and dignitaries celebrating their achievements.
Dinh Ha retired in June, after 42 years as a room attendant, having joined the Château Laurier in 1982. Known for her professionalism, work ethic, and smile, she was a cornerstone of the hotel's operations for more than four decades.
"I'm so happy with the Fairmont Chateau Laurier I've always been happy here," she says. "To get this is a surprise and I'm so happy, it's very exciting."
Family has always been at the heart of Dinh Ha's life, and in her retirement, she plans to spend more time with her grandchildren and tending a garden. Her son, Jason Chuong, who attended to ceremony with his sibling, father and other family members, says the medal is a fitting tribute to her years of dedication.
"She just loved what she did, and she loved the people she worked with," says Chuong. "And you can see, all her friends, those are all from over 40-plus years working here."
Gordon Miller has been a welcoming presence at the Château Laurier's doors for 15 years, earning accolades such as employee of the year in 2015. Known for his warm personality, he became affectionately known as 'the hugging doorman' after years of creating personal connections with guests.
"It all started with a gentleman who rolled up in his convertible and said, 'You know, she's passed away'," Miller recalls, speaking of a long-time guest whose wife had passed. "I gave him a hug, and from there, it became a thing."
Miller's pride in receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal is deeply rooted in his military heritage.
"My grandfather served in the Royal Navy, and I served in the Navy and the Reserves during the hundredth anniversary," says Miller. "It's a huge honor to wear and carry this medal."
For Miller, his job is about creating moments that resonate with every guest, from royalty to those on a simple staycation.
"It goes from greeting the kings and queens to welcoming the everyday person just looking for a break," he says. "We're here to create a home for them, where they feel comfortable and welcomed."
Miller's daughter, Andrea, said the medal was a well-deserved recognition of his commitment to his work and the people he serves.
"He really deserves it," she says. "Everyone loves him, and it's just amazing to see him recognized."
His wife, Julie Tasse, says her husbands love for his job is clear.
"He talks to me about all the people he sees all day. It's a very amazing job for him."
Senator Marty Deacon presented the medals, praising the often-overlooked efforts of those who make places, like the Château Laurier, run smoothly.
"There are so many people working behind the scenes that do so much for us," says Sen. Deacon. "This particular place, over the last 100 years, has had so many people that helped us to help serve Canada."
Both Dinh Ha and Miller expressed their gratitude for the recognition, reflecting the sense of friendship and camaraderie that defines the Château Laurier.
"It's a family here. Everyone works together, eats together. It's more than colleagues, it's friendships what a great privilege," says general manager, Genevieve Dumas. "They're doing their job with a smile and just making people's life better. So, it's a great recognition for every employee."
The King Charles III Coronation Medal was created earlier this year to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and organizations.
