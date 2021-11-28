OTTAWA -- Two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, the first cases of the variant in Canada.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the Ontario government says two people who recently travelled from Nigeria tested positive for the variant.

The two patients are in isolation, and Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management.

Ottawa Public Health has released no other information about the two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The World Health Organization designated B.1.1.529 a variant of concern last week, and named it "Omicron."

The WHO said the variant was first reported from South Africa on Nov. 24.

In a statement on Twitter, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the National Microbiology Laboratory is working closely with the provinces and territories to monitor for cases.

"Canada has a robust monitoring program in place to detect genetic changes in the #SarsCoV2 virus that causes #COVID19 and/or to identify any new variants of the virus in Canada, such as the Omicron variant of concern," said Tam.