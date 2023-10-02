Two arrests for public intoxication, but otherwise, no post-Panda Game pandemonium, police report

Ottawa police say there are no reports of any significant issues following Sunday's Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

The annual football game between the Gee-Gees and the Ravens draws tens of thousands of students to TD Place and later to after parties downtown. In past years, the parties have grown out of control and have led to injury, arrest and property damage.

This year, however, organizers made attempts to curtail the late night debauchery with on-campus parties. The game had also been moved to a Sunday, ostensibly due to a scheduling conflict with the CFL, but having classes the following day might have contributed to a quieter night in Sandy Hill and elsewhere.

In a news release sent early Monday morning, Ottawa police said there were two arrests for public intoxication Sunday night, but that was about it.

"We want to thank everyone for remaining respectful of the community surrounding Ottawa and Carleton Universities," police said. "We appreciate your willingness to celebrate responsibly."

A student-led cleanup effort is underway Monday.