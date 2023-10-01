Gee-Gees claim last-second win over Ravens in 2023 Panda Game

A field goal in the dying seconds of the Panda Game awarded the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees a narrow 18-16 win over the Carleton Ravens.

The Ravens, with hopes of ending a six-year drought, were up by a single point as the fourth quarter was coming to an end, but a 55-yard walk-off field goal from Campbell Fair gave uOttawa the two points it needed to claim victory.

CAMPBELL FAIR WINS THE 2023 PANDA GAME WITH A 55-YARD WALK-OFF FIELD GOAL! 🐼#GGnation🐎 https://t.co/9kOVSnHrvl pic.twitter.com/xgLMW2ZAbd — Gee-Gees Football (@GeeGeesFootball) October 1, 2023

More than 23,000 people were in attendance, TSN 1200's AJ Jakubec reports.

This marks the Gee-Gees' fifth Panda Game victory in a row since 2018. There was no game in 2020.

Attention now turns to the after parties that traditionally take over student housing areas in town, notably Sandy Hill, which is home to a large number of University of Ottawa students.

The University of Ottawa is hosting "PandaFest" on campus this year, which features a pre-game tailgate and a post-Panda party.

The pre-game tailgate began at 9 a.m. at the 90U residence parking lot on the University of Ottawa campus. Free shuttles took students to the game at TD Place.

The PandaFest after-party will be held in the same place on campus, from 8 to 11 p.m., with musical performances by Jakean, Jessia, and Felix Cartal. It is a BYOB event. A valid student ID from any post secondary institution is needed to enter.

Individuals will not be permitted to enter the event with more than 375 ml of hard liquor, 750 ml of wine, 6 cans of beer or coolers. Glass bottles or containers will not be permitted at the event.

Carleton University is encouraging students to attend the post-Panda party at the University of Ottawa.

The annual game draws thousands of students to Lansdowne Park and later to student neighbourhoods around Ottawa, where raucous parties have led to property damage, injuries, police intervention and even calls to cancel the game.

There were several arrests after last year's Panda Game. In 2021, the party got so out of control that revelers flipped a car on Russell Avenue, prompting a mea culpa from then-police chief Peter Sloly and the University of Ottawa Students' Union.

Ottawa police and Ottawa bylaw canvassed student neighbourhoods last week to inform residents about the event and to encourage potential partiers to "keep it to a dull roar" this weekend.

The game is typically played on a Saturday, but the Ottawa Redblacks played at TD Place on Saturday, so this year's Panda Game is on a Sunday, a change that could also reduce the amount of partying.

Ottawa police are vowing "zero tolerance" for noise and Liquor Licence Act violations.