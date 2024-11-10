OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two adults taken to hospital following stabbing incident in the ByWard Market: Ottawa Paramedics

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    A stabbing incident that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the ByWard Market has seriously injured two individuals, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

    Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa they transported two patients to the hospital. Both sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers received a call around 2:50 a.m. to the 100 block of Clarence Street reporting a possible stabbing incident, the Ottawa Police Service told CTV News in a statement Sunday.

    Police say a 27-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 29-year-old man was charged.

    "The 29-year-old was located with an accidental self-inflicted injury and also received medical attention," police said.

    He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession with a weapon for committing an offence and breaching of probation.

    The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

