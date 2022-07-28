Twenty-one vehicles taken off the road during commercial vehicle blitz in Ottawa's west end

Twenty-one vehicles were taken off the road during a one-day commercial vehicle blitz in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police and Ontario Ministry of Transportation staff conducted a commercial vehicle inspection blitz in Kanata and Richmond on Wednesday.

Police say 21 of the 45 vehicles inspected were taken off the road because of violations..

Forty-five charges were issued to drivers during the blitz.

"When operating a vehicle, please ensure you have the necessary equipment on board, proper licensing, and insurance!" police said.