Tweed, Ont. teen found seriously injured after ATV crash dies: OPP
Published Monday, October 12, 2020 11:19AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager has died after apparently crashing his ATV on Sunday.
The teen was reported missing Sunday evening, as he had not returned on time after taking the ATV out for a ride that afternoon.
Several police officers, an OPP helicopter, and members of the public searched for the boy.
Police said a citizen found the boy near the site of a crashed ATV along Sulphide Road at around 2:30 a.m. Monday. He was seriously injured. Paramedics brought the boy to the hospital, but he later died.
OPP have identified him as Brock Beatty, 16, of Tweed, Ont.
