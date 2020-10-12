OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a teenager has died after apparently crashing his ATV on Sunday.

The teen was reported missing Sunday evening, as he had not returned on time after taking the ATV out for a ride that afternoon.

Several police officers, an OPP helicopter, and members of the public searched for the boy.

Police said a citizen found the boy near the site of a crashed ATV along Sulphide Road at around 2:30 a.m. Monday. He was seriously injured. Paramedics brought the boy to the hospital, but he later died.

OPP have identified him as Brock Beatty, 16, of Tweed, Ont.

Map for reference purposes.