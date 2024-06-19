Truck driver stopped going 156 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

A pickup truck driver will need to find a ride during this heat wave, after being stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped the driver of the truck going 156 km/h on Highway 417 last night.

The speed limit is 100 km/h.

It's the second stunt driving charge reported by Ontario Provincial Police in four days.

On Saturday night, police stopped a driver going 167 km/h on Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive.

The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Police say both drivers face a minimum $2,000 fine and a one-year driving prohibition upon conviction.