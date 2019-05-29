

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a truck driver is dead after a crash on Highway 417 near Vankleek Hill.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests the driver of an eastbound tractor trailer collided with a second tractor trailer that was stopped in a construction zone on the 417 between McCrimmon Rd. and County Rd. 34 at around 7:47 a.m.

The driver of the first tractor trailer–who was the only person in the cab–was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second truck was not hurt.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing. The victim has not been identified.

Eastbound lanes of the 417 are closed in the area.