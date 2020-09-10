OTTAWA -- A man suffered serious injuries when a pickup truck crashed into an industrial lawnmower on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound parkway.

Paramedics say they arrived on scene to find a man in his 60s suffering from a head injury.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre.