Truck crashes into lawn mower, man seriously injured
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:44AM EDT
A man was seriously injured when a truck collided with a lawn mower on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway. (Ottawa Paramedic Service)
OTTAWA -- A man suffered serious injuries when a pickup truck crashed into an industrial lawnmower on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. on the eastbound parkway.
Paramedics say they arrived on scene to find a man in his 60s suffering from a head injury.
He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre.
