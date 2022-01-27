Kingston police will be temporarily closing roads in the west end this afternoon as the 'Freedom Convoy' arrives in the city on its way to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other government policies.

Beginning at 5 p.m., police will begin erecting barricades and closing Gardiners Road at Cataraqui Woods Drive to the south and Highway 38 at McIvor Road to the north.

"While not condoning or approving of the convoy, Kingston Police is working in conjunction with the Ontario Provincial Police, Kingston Fire & Rescue, Frontenac Paramedic Services, and various departments with the City of Kingston to reduce any impact on the Kingston community and surrounding area," said Kingston police in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Canada Unity website, the convoy will depart Vaughan, Ont. at 12 p.m. and arrive in Kingston at 5 p.m. Thursday. The convoy will travel along Hwy. 401, stopping in Port Hope, Ont. at 2 p.m., before making its way to Kingston.

Police are asking motorists to avoid Gardiners Road from other access point roadways such as Creekford Road, Centennial Drive, Midland Avenue and Fortune Crescent.

During the road closures, Kingston Transit will not provide service at the INVISTA Centre, and detours will be set up.

"The convoy will be directed towards parking lots east of Gardiners Rd and/or on roadways that are likely to include Centennial Drive, Fortune Crescent, Venture Drive and Resource Road," said police.

"Motorists are asked to avoid these areas. All efforts will be made to ensure access to private businesses along these roads remain open."

Motorists are also being asked to avoid Gardiners Road and Highway 38 Friday morning when the convoy departs Kingston.

The convoy of truckers and supporters protesting vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions are expected to arrive on Parliament Hill Saturday. The movement has gathered steam nationwide, with videos showing highway gatherings in support of the truckers.

The Canada Unity website says convoys will depart Kingston on Friday and Saturday for Ottawa.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Michael Woods.