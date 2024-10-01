Trivia night at Lansdowne Park aims to raise $100,000 for CHEO

At Landsdowne Park Tuesday night the Horticulture building will be buzzing with trivia with more than 300 guest participating in the Tiree & Canderel Challenge Trivia Night for CHEO.

Presented by Tiree and Canderel and hosted by CTV News Ottawa's weekend anchor Austin Lee, this inaugural trivia night will test your trivia skills turning knowledge into hope.

It's all to support CHEO and the vital pediatric oncology research that they do. Organizers say they hope to raise $100,000.

It all starts at 6 p.m. and the winners of Tuesday's event will compete for bragging rights and prizes. But the biggest winner Tuesday night will be the kids that depend on CHEO's world class care.

More details can be found on the event's website.

This article will be updated. Check back later for more information.