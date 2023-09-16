Trial by social media: Court struggles under weight of 'Freedom Convoy' evidence
As thousands of demonstrators clogged the streets around Parliament Hill in early 2022, many of them had phones in hand, taking video of the different scenes around them for almost three weeks.
For some participants, the "Freedom Convoy" protests had a festival-like atmosphere. For those who weren't part of the fun, it felt more like an occupation.
And for millions watching online, the massive demonstration played out online, often in real time, through social media posts, videos and livestreams.
More than a year later, lawyers are trying to use those loud and sometimes chaotic digital posts in a courtroom that was very much designed in the analog era.
The second week of the criminal trial for two of the convoy's most prominent organizers has been slow-rolled by issues related to social media evidence, both from a legal perspective and a practical one.
The disconnect is emblematic of some of the problems with trying cases in the social media age.
There are extension cords taped to the floor of the tan-coloured courtroom in the basement of the Ottawa courthouse, which was built in 1986.
They connect to large TV screens that are wheeled in and jerry-rigged to lawyers' laptops as they try to display Facebook posts and TikTok videos to make their case. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey had to request a larger monitor for the trial, which has so far featured more than 90 exhibits.
While the sheer volume of social media evidence in this case is unusual, Osgoode Hall law professor Lisa Dufraimont said this is an issue the courts are dealing with more and more as these platforms become the dominant way we communicate. The same goes for digital communications, such as text messages.
"It becomes, really, a resource problem for judges and lawyers to try work through."
In the case of Tamara Lich and her co-accused, Chris Barber, the court has been hearing evidence from Ottawa police officers whose sole job it was to watch months' worth of footage from the protest, ranging from video captured by police body cameras to material posted by protesters and witnesses.
Gathering the video is just the first step. Sifting through it all to determine what is relevant to the case, and what is the best available evidence, takes a great deal of time for legal teams.
The Crown must decide what it will use to prove its case and then hand that material over to defence as part of disclosure.
"It isn't nicely, neatly organized for you to figure out what's important and what isn't, which takes quite a bit of time to go through," said Eric Granger, a lawyer representing Lich in the criminal trial, about social media evidence in general.
In this particular case, disclosure of digital evidence has already threatened to send the proceedings "off the rails," Perkins-McVey has said.
During the first week of the trial, Barber's lawyer, Diane Magas, had asked the Crown to whittle down the massive number of chats gleaned from her client's phone to just those that would be used in the case. But at the end of that week, Magas dropped two large binders of printed messages onto a table in front of the judge with a heavy thud, prompting Perkins-McVey to call a recess to settle herself.
Chris Barber speaks with his lawyer Diane Magas as he walks to court with his wife on the second day of the trial for "Freedom Convoy" organizers Barber and Tamara Lich, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
The rules for admitting social media content into evidence were created long before these digital artifacts even existed.
"Courts prefer to have witness evidence in the form of a live body sitting in the courtroom on the witness stand, describing things that they've seen," said Granger.
He said social media "gets us into a fairly complicated area of law" regarding hearsay, or second-hand, evidence.
Screen shots of social media content and messages pose problems, too, because they raise questions about whether the evidence has been altered.
Once evidence is authenticated and deemed admissible, lawyers must ensure everyone in court -- especially the judge -- knows what it is.
"When it comes to understanding how a platform works, they may need to actually hear evidence about that from a witness," Dufraimont says.
And with a generation of judges for whom some aspects of the internet may still be novel, "trying to take them to the next level of understanding how social media sites work can be a bigger challenge," Granger said.
"It's a fine balance between needing to go through things thoroughly ... without insulting the judge."
On Thursday, Granger guided the court through the anatomy of the "Freedom Convoy 2022" Facebook page.
He asked the police officer on the stand to confirm the meaning and significance of the date on each post, how comments work, and how to determine who wrote it.
Granger, the witness and the judge went back and forth over the details, such as how to tell if there's a link in the post, which posts are reposts, and how to tell a recorded video from one that was streamed live.
The Crown went through a similar exercise as it took the court through a 212-page screen capture of the Facebook group.
At one point, prosecutor Tim Radcliffe pointed to symbols at the end of the text in a post. "I think those are emojis," Perkins-McVey said, stating what may seem obvious to a frequent social media user for the court's written record.
The time all of this takes up in court can be a problem for the entire legal system, but the problem may improve as the players in the courtroom become more familiar with the technology.
"It just really brings home how different generations have different understandings of everything," said Hannah Drennan, one of the younger lawyers on Lich's defence team.
"I know exactly what it means when something was live or when something was reposted on another page and so on, but it's not necessarily the same level of understanding for everybody in the courtroom."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Lee barrels toward the Maritimes, with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee is pummeling the Maritimes Saturday, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting as many as 170,000 homes.
BREAKING | Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
Alberta chief medical officer of health says more Calgary daycares will be closed, sanitized
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says he has been made aware of additional daycare sites in Calgary where children have tested positive for E. coli.
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
opinion | Threat to Donald Trump grows from within his own Republican ranks
As Donald Trump claims the justice system is being weaponized against him, political analyst Eric Ham says it's not the government or liberals seeking to take down the accused insurrectionist. But it's conservatives and one-time republican supporters taking direct aim at the ex-president.
Photos: Here's how desolate land can become lush forest again post-fire
Parts of Canada have been severely burned by wildfires during an unprecedented season, but even in the most scorched areas, life still exists. Here's how.
London police arrest a man who allegedly climbed over a wall near Buckingham Palace stables
London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspects Russian bombers and a warship on a visit to Russia's Far East
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived Saturday at a Russian city near the far eastern port of Vladivostok where he's expected to see Russia's Pacific Fleet.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Lee barrels toward the Maritimes, with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee is pummeling the Maritimes Saturday, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting as many as 170,000 homes.
-
About 170,000 customers without power as Lee approaches the Maritimes
About 170,000 customers are without electricity Saturday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the Maritimes.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the storm.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
-
Four victims in hospital with critical injuries following overnight shooting in downtown Toronto
Four people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
-
Winemakers, NDP call for removal of Ontario retail winery tax
A private member's bill aims to eliminate a 6.1-per-cent basic tax on all on-site retail sales of 100 per cent Ontario wines.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Lance Stroll suffers massive crash at Singapore Grand Prix qualifying
The Montrealer hit the barriers at full speed while rounding the last corner, tearing off a chunk of his Aston Martin and sending a tire flying. The car bounced back on the track in a cloud of smoke and, after a few suspenseful moments, Stroll emerged on his own two feet.
-
17-year-old seriously injured in east Montreal stabbing
A 17-year-old was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being stabbed during an altercation in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
Montreal's Mount Royal Park is getting a makeover. What would architect Olmsted say?
The park's architect, Frederick Law Olmsted, is responsible for some of the most celebrated public green spaces in North America, including New York's Central Park. But what the famous landscape artist would think of the closure of Camillien-Houde Way is unclear, says University of Pennsylvania professor emeritus and Olmsted biographer Witold Rybczynski.
Northern Ontario
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID-19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
-
Canine parvovirus cases are rising in Timmins, officials warn
The Timmins and District Humane says local cases of canine parvovirus are rising and urges pet owners to watch for symptoms in their dogs, especially if they're not vaccinated.
London
-
Explosive evidence heard from the accused at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial
In a London Police Service interview room moments after his arrest, Nathaniel Veltman told the investigating officer he didn’t regret doing what he did.
-
Comfortable and cloudy across London, Ont. Saturday
Saturday will be mainly cloudy in and around the Forest City with pockets of sunshine throughout the day and a high of 20 degrees.
-
Budweiser Gardens makes changes to bag policy
Large bags won’t be allowed inside Budweiser Gardens, including purses, backpacks, and luggage.
Winnipeg
-
Crisis response program struggling to find staff
A provincial program aimed at helping people in crisis is struggling to find staff.
-
'Decades behind other cities': Winnipeg's Transit Master Plan proceeding slowly
The City of Winnipeg's long-term transit plan promising more frequent and dependable public transit service, rapid transit to all parts of the city, and a complete reorganization of bus routes is not moving forward as quickly as it could be.
-
Pets lost in south Winnipeg house fire
Four pets were found dead following a house fire in Waverly Heights Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
Knowing the difference between the flu and COVID, test kits still available
As we prepare for cold and flu season, health officials want residents to use caution and take the proper steps if they feel under the weather.
-
G2 driver charged with impaired-related offences following Waterloo crash
A youth G2 driver has been charged with impaired-related offences after police responded to an early morning collision in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestler one match away from training with top WWE talent
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler is one match away from the chance of a lifetime.
Calgary
-
Alberta chief medical officer of health says more Calgary daycares will be closed, sanitized
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says he has been made aware of additional daycare sites in Calgary where children have tested positive for E. coli.
-
Judo takes over WinSport this weekend with Paris Olympic qualifying event
Judo fans will want to head over to WinSport this weekend.
-
Surging Elks rally with late Ford touchdown to tip Roughriders 36-27
With their fourth win in their last five CFL games, the Edmonton Elks are literally off and running.
Saskatoon
-
'Of course we're disappointed': Saskatoon Public Library CEO speaks on project delay
The plot of land for the future home of Saskatoon’s new library sits empty, as the project has been delayed until at least 2027.
-
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
-
Elks ground game 'lights out' in win over Riders
The Edmonton Elks defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 36-27 at Mosaic Stadium on Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Surging Elks rally with late Ford touchdown to tip Roughriders 36-27
With their fourth win in their last five CFL games, the Edmonton Elks are literally off and running.
-
Alberta chief medical officer of health says more Calgary daycares will be closed, sanitized
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says he has been made aware of additional daycare sites in Calgary where children have tested positive for E. coli.
-
Edmonton police search for culprit in early September LRT stabbing
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in a stabbing at an LRT station earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
Tragic end to search in Grenada for B.C. medical student
An extensive search for a B.C. man who was studying medicine in Grenada came to a tragic end this week.
-
'Pure evil': Parents reject apology from teen's killer at sentencing hearing
A sentencing hearing was held Friday for the man responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy who was given a large amount of drugs at a skate park four years ago.
-
'Brings us closer': Chinatown leaders look ahead after triple stabbing
The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is gearing up for its upcoming Mid-Autumn Moon festivities at the end of the month.
Regina
-
Early morning death in Regina deemed a homicide: Police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a homicide after a man died in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Elks ground game 'lights out' in win over Riders
The Edmonton Elks defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 36-27 at Mosaic Stadium on Friday night.
-
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.