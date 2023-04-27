Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
Meantime, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says federal government negotiators are looking to find "creative solutions" to end the strike and get federal workers back on the job.
"I am trying to really find a way. I know Canadians and public servants are feeling the impact of the strike," Fortier said.
"We respect, of course, the strike, but we have to find a way to a resolution. As I said, trying to find how we can get to creative solutions to get to a deal."
This is day 9 of the strike by 155,000 members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, affecting services under the Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.
"We are escalating actions; we are escalating picket line postures here in the NCR and across the country," Alex Silas, PSAC regional executive vice-president for the national capital region, said on in a video on Facebook.
Silas says PSAC workers have "shut down" the main building at Tunney's Pasture and "we are controlling entry" by public service workers. Workers were required to wait for a few minutes before entering the office.
"It's unfortunate this is stretching out like this," Tom said while on the picket line at Tunney's Pasture.
The city of Ottawa's traffic account reported temporary disruptions Thursday morning in the area of the Portage Bridge, connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River. City of Ottawa traffic cameras showed people marching across the bridge, with traffic stopped on both sides of the river.
Strike Public Service Alliance of Canada workers march across the Portage Bridge in the national capital region. (City of Ottawa/website)
"Just sticking to the same spots all the time doesn't put any pressure really on anything, but our feet I guess," Remi Savard, a government worker, told CTV News Ottawa.
"Our movement was to peacefully block the traffic for a little while. So softly apply pressure."
"People were honking for us; people were totally fine about it. I see people all around us encouraging us and it's great," Manix Pacheco said.
PSAC planned a protest outside Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Thursday, as part of an "escalation to pressure the federal government to address our key bargaining priorities." Toronto Pearson is warning of possible delays for people trying to access the airport.
In Quebec, striking federal public servants held a demonstration near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada launched strike action on April 19 to back demands for a new contract. The union is accusing the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
"This federal government is still inactive and not being proactive at the bargaining table to settle on a fair contract," Silas said.
"It's time this government get back to the table with a fair offer so that we can put an end to this strike and we can get back to work with fair working conditions and a fair agreement."
Earlier this week, the president of the Treasury Board said there are four main issues still unresolved in the talks: wages, telework, a ban on contracting out and seniority during possible layoffs.
The union originally asked for a 4.5 per cent raise a year over three years, while the government recently proposed a nine per cent wage increase over three years.
"We have come down twice on our position. The union is actively trying to find a middle ground with this employer, the employer needs to show some willingness to find a middle ground – we have not seen that," Silas said, adding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland need to get involved in the talks.
Fortier told reporters on Parliament Hill negotiators are looking for "creative solutions" to end the dispute.
"Well, one day you feel disappointed, the other day you put back people at the table and find creative solutions to see what maneuvers we have to get to a deal," Fortier said Thursday afternoon. "You have to make sure that it's reasonable and that it won't impact on the delivery of services to Canadians."
Fortier told CTV's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos on Wednesday that the government's wage offer is in line with the recommendation from the Public Interest Commission for a nine per cent over three years.
"Unless the union starts going down significantly to reach close to the recommendation of the Public Interest Commission, we'll be able to continue some conversation because there's a place at the table where we can be somewhat creative and maybe find ourselves in a position where we agree on salaries and other items," Fortier said.
The minister added the government needs to "find a balance" that is fair to workers and Canadian taxpayers.
PSAC national president Chris Aylward told CTV's Power Play that if the government is refusing to move off its 9 per cent wage offer, "it certainly sounds like we're at a stalemate."
PSAC set up picket lines at several locations in the national capital region on Thursday, including at the Treasury Board headquarters on Elgin Street, the Prime Minister's Office, Fortier's constituency office on Montreal Road and Place du Portage in Gatineau.
Striking members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) protest in front of 90 Elgin St., in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (CTV News Ottawa)
In a statement to members, the union encouraged members to "consider how we continue to escalate our tactics in order to end the strike."
"Many picket lines in the National Capital Region are escalating, with the march to the Portage Bridge, delayed entry at Treasury Board Headquarters and the Prime Minister's Office, and marching in the streets near the office of Stephen McKinnon in Gatineau."
PSAC strike the focus of Question Period
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre kicked off Question Period asking why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has travelled to New York while one of the largest strikes in Canadian history continues.
"What's the prime minister's priority? Why another vacation. This time to New York to hang out with the people who have lots of money but not a lot of common sense," Poilievre said in the House of Commons on Thursday.
"When will the prime minister and his government get back to work?"
Fortier responded, saying the government continues to negotiate at the bargaining table with PSAC.
"We are trying to find a reasonable deal for public servants that will be fair, and we are working day in and day out to get to that deal," Fortier said.
"We know that the best deal that we will find is at the table."
Trudeau is in New York for an international summit championing sustainable development and human rights.
With files from The Canadian Press, CTV News Ottawa's Dave Charbonneau and CTV News Toronto's Sean Davidson
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Senate, to become law
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 has passed the Senate and will become law.
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Atlantic
-
Cormorant contract: Search and rescue capabilities to be enhanced with DND funding
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Thursday morning IMP Aerospace will lead the process to perform mid-life upgrades to the nation’s fleet of CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopters.
-
Federal minister says strike hampering enforcement of baby eel fishery closure
The public service strike has made it difficult for Ottawa to enforce conservation rules for the highly contentious and lucrative baby eel fishery, according to MP Sean Fraser.
-
P.E.I. electric school buses to be used as mobile batteries during natural disasters
Prince Edward Island is becoming the first province in the country to use its newly-electrified school bus fleet as mobile emergency batteries during natural disasters, like post-tropical storm Fiona.
Toronto
-
Police investigating reports Ontario man ran website selling chemical used in recent U.K. suicides
Police are investigating reports that a Toronto area man has been operating a website selling a lethal, but legal, poison reportedly used in a number of suicides, including the 2022 death of a 22-year-old university student in Scotland.
-
Father paralyzed in horrifying Florida beach accident details remarkable road to recovery
Ben Board's life changed a year ago when he was paralyzed in a horrific accident at a Florida beach. Now, the Ontario father is hoping to run again with his two boy as he continues his incredible recovery.
-
Lawyer who tried to sue Ontario 'sugar baby' for $229M suspended for misconduct
The Law Society of Ontario has suspended the license of a lawyer who filed an unsuccessful $229 million lawsuit against his former 'sugar baby,' finding his role in the civil action to constitute professional misconduct.
Montreal
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
Striking federal workers head to Quebec-U.S. border to protest
Striking federal public servants held a demonstration Thursday morning near the Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region of Quebec, on the ninth day of their work stoppage. A few buses carrying dozens of protesters arrived at the border crossing between Lacolle, Canada, and Champlain, New York, in the United States, usually one of the busiest in the country.
-
After son's death, Quebec mother raises awareness about organ donation
A Quebec mother who lost her 11-year-old son to a rare condition hopes to encourage parents to have important conversations about organ and tissue donation.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
-
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Bradford under investigation
Northbound traffic is slow moving along Highway 400 through Bradford Thursday afternoon as police attend to a multi-vehicle collision that sent a delivery truck rolling into the ditch.
London
-
London, Ont. healthcare workers rally against two tier healthcare, worry about burnout
London, Ont. healthcare workers rallied against Bill 60 at all three London hospitals on Thursday afternoon.
-
Business owner reacts to break-in
The owner of Wrap Boss Spa missed several calls from police Monday morning, prior to the one that alerted her that something had happened to her business on Dundas Street.
-
Crash closes Highway 8 north of Clinton, multiple injuries reported
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has closed a section of Highway 8 at Holmesville due to a crash.
Winnipeg
-
Man convicted of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver may face deportation, defence lawyers say
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in what the court has described as a rage and racism fuelled attack will be handed a life sentence and may face deportation, the court heard during a sentencing hearing.
-
PSAC strike’s impact on Passport Canada could spoil Manitoba man’s trip to Stanley Cup Finals
A lucky Manitoban has won a hockey fan's trip of a lifetime to the Stanley Cup Finals, but one of the largest labour strikes in Canadian history could prevent him from going.
-
Winnipeg police find body while responding to suspicious fire
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a body was found when officers responded to a fire in the city’s Point Douglas area.
Kitchener
-
Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
There were tense scenes at Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.
-
Ont. maintenance man caught on camera committing indecent act in client's bedroom: Police
Police in Guelph, Ont. have charged a maintenance person who they say was caught on camera lying on a client’s bed and undoing his pants.
-
Calgary
-
Charges laid after jewelry stolen from house evacuated during Marlborough explosion
Calgary police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a house evacuated after a large explosion in Marlborough last month.
-
Wife of a Calgary sergeant killed tells court their son will never know his dad
The wife of the Calgary police officer killed after being dragged by a fleeing SUV told a sentencing hearing that her husband's death was no accident.
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
Sask. government may release details of investigation into Prince Albert police
Provincial policing Minister Christine Tell said on Wednesday her ministry is considering releasing the details of an investigation into the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
Edmonton
-
'Grateful for the outpouring': Edmonton girl addresses being spat on, swore at during Kings game
The family of an Edmonton girl who was subjected to "scary and negative moments" while cheering on the Oilers in Los Angeles last Friday is happy with the way both teams, fans and media have responded.
-
Edmonton officer who kicked teen in the head showed 'shocking lack of judgement' but will not be charged: ASIRT
An Edmonton officer who kicked an Indigenous teen in the head in 2020 will not be arrested, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding "reasonable grounds" to lay criminal charges.
-
Central Alberta child suffered 'prolonged abuse' by family member after disclosing to multiple people: investigators
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
Vancouver
-
B.C. senior loses $7.5M after falling victim to 'elaborate fraud,' RCMP say
A B.C. senior was defrauded of $7.5 million in a months-long cryptocurrency scam, according to authorities.
-
New BC Housing CEO selected after previous executive resigned
BC Housing officially has a new CEO after the former leader stepped down last year due to a lack of confidence in his abilities for the role.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for sex offender missing from Surrey halfway house: RCMP
Mounties are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they spot a sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Surrey on Wednesday.
Regina
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.