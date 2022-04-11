Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'

The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.

“Hybrid work is here to stay,” Mona Fortier told CTV News Ottawa. “We have to look at how we’re going to strengthen our downtown core, and making sure that we don’t keep these offices empty.”

Fortier’s department is launching a “strategic policy review” of the federal public service. Outlined in last week’s federal budget, the review is targeting $6 billion in savings over the next five years.

Fortier said the review will ensure government programs are effective and look at how the government can adapt to a post-pandemic reality. Part of that, she said, is managing the transition to a hybrid workforce.

“We will manage that, and I think that we also have to strengthen our downtown cores and make these offices … available maybe for community living,” she said. “We have to make sure that we have a downtown core that is very strong.”

Many downtown Ottawa office buildings sit largely empty as public servants work remotely. Businesses have suffered, and municipal politicians have pushed the federal government to send more workers downtown.

Some public sector union officials have expressed concern about the strategic review. The Public Service Alliance of Canada accuses the government of burying more than $9 billion in potential cuts as part of the review.

Fortier pushed back against those concerns on Monday.

“This is about a smarter government, not a smaller government,” she said. “It’s about fiscal responsibility … and getting value for taxpayer dollars.”

Last month, Fortier gave federal departments the go-ahead to welcome more employees back to the office. Each department is managing its own plan to increase building occupancy.