OTTAWA -- The federal transportation watchdog is investigating after Ottawa's LRT service was shut down Monday due to an axle becoming dislodged from the track.

The Transportation Safety Board has sent investigators to Tunney's Pasture station, it said in a news release Monday.

The closure is out of “an abundance of caution” to ensure all trains in the fleet continue to operate safely, OC Transpo head John Manconi said in a memo Monday morning.

On Sunday evening, an out-of-service train was leaving Tunney’s Pasture to return to the maintenance and storage facility when the operator experienced an “abnormal and rough ride,” the memo said.

The vehicle was found to have one axle out of 10 off the rail. It remains parked outside Tunney’s Pasture station.

Rideau Transit Maintenance is investigating what happened. Until the root cause is identified, rail service on the Confederation Line is suspended.

R1 replacement bus service is running until rail service is restored.