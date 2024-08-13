OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Translation error in parking signs at Ottawa City Hall

    Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante pointed out translation errors in two signs in the City of Ottawa parking garage. (Stéphanie Plante/X) Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante pointed out translation errors in two signs in the City of Ottawa parking garage. (Stéphanie Plante/X)
    Share

    The City of Ottawa will be fixing signs in the parking garage at Ottawa City Hall, after a translation error was spotted on the signs.

    Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante posted a photo of the parking signs on social media on Friday, with an error in the French spelling of reserved.

    "Hello @ottawacity! What's up with the signs in the parking lot on Elgin?"

    One sign said "Reservé," while the other sign said, 'Resérvé. Les véhicules des contrevenants seront remorques à leurs frais."

    Both signs were missing an accent over the first é in réservé, and second sign had the é on the wrong letter.

    Plante said on Tuesday that city staff will replace the signs in the parking garage at Ottawa City Hall.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News