Translation error in parking signs at Ottawa City Hall

The City of Ottawa will be fixing signs in the parking garage at Ottawa City Hall, after a translation error was spotted on the signs.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante posted a photo of the parking signs on social media on Friday, with an error in the French spelling of reserved.

"Hello @ottawacity! What's up with the signs in the parking lot on Elgin?"

One sign said "Reservé," while the other sign said, 'Resérvé. Les véhicules des contrevenants seront remorques à leurs frais."

Both signs were missing an accent over the first é in réservé, and second sign had the é on the wrong letter.

Plante said on Tuesday that city staff will replace the signs in the parking garage at Ottawa City Hall.