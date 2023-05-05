Train derails in Kingston, Ont.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Kingston, Ont.

The derailment happened Friday morning on tracks near Bath Road between Queen Mary and Armstrong roads.

Part of the derailment happened on a bridge over water. Part of the bridge has collapsed; police say they don't know if that precipitated the derailment or was caused by it.

The 14-car train is not a passenger train. Five cars have left the track, one of which is in the water. The tracks travel to and from the Invista nylon manufacturing plant.

Bath Road is closed in both directions between Queen Mary and Armstrong roads. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

