Trailer crosses median, collides with 2 others on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario

    No serious injuries were reported following an incident involving a tractor trailer truck on Highway 401 eastbound in eastern Ontario Saturday morning, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    OPP spokesperson, Bill Dickson, told CTV News Ottawa an eastbound tractor trailer crossed the median on the highway and collided with at least two oncoming trailers.

    As a result of the collision, one tractor trailer was lit on fire, Dickson added.

    A 31-yaer-old man from Stouffville, Ont. was charged with careless driving of a commercial vehicle, driving with no commercial vehicle operating registration, and driving without proper insurance.

    In a post on X, police said the collision resulted in a fuel leak, which prompted the closure of all lanes of the highway eastbound from Fraser Road to County Road 2.

    The highway has fully re-opened and the scene has been cleaned up.

    The investigation is ongoing.

