Traditional healer at Wabano Centre facing sexual assault charges
Ottawa Police have laid three charges of sexual assault against a 57-year-old Ottawa man who served as a traditional healer at Ottawa's Wabano Centre.
In a news release Monday, police said the investigation began May 2021 following allegations of sexual assault by three women.
It's alleged the incidents happened in 2021 while the accused was working as a traditional Indigenous healer at the Wabano Centre, which offers health-care and other services from and to First Nations, Inuit and Métis residents.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Wabano Centre for comment.
Ralph King, 57, is set to make his first court appearance Monday.
Investigators believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sexual Assault Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Families needing support can contact the Victim Support Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2223.
