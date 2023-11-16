The Town of Renfrew has a new look.

The town released its new logo and slogan after months of public consultations in a media statement on Wednesday along with a new promotional video.

“We are excited to unveil the new branding for the Town of Renfrew,” said Mayor Tom Sidney.

“The logo has an updated look and reflects the growth and modernization in our community while highlighting our rich history.”

The branding initiative started with a survey in July 2023 circulated to members of the city council, staff and representatives from the local business community.

Based on feedback received, the branding was developed by Syntax Strategic Marketing and presented to council in August.

The feedback was followed by a public survey in September.

“The changes to our visual identity will continue to enhance civic pride and create a brand that attracts visitors, new residents, employers and investors,” said Renfrew County warden Reeve Peter Emon.

The official motto for the Town of Renfrew will remain “Let It Flourish”, with the new slogan “Bridging Charm and Convenience.”

The use of the revamped logo, slogan, wayfinding signage concepts and branding was endorsed by Renfrew Town Council on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

“The new logo and branding will start to roll out in the coming months,” said Renfrew's chief administrative officer Robert Tremblay.