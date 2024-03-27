Towing truck pulling another truck drives off Highway 401, leaves one driver with minor injuries: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County says a heavy towing truck drove off Highway 401 while pulling another truck on Monday.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m., they received a call reporting a heavy tow truck that was pulling a concrete pump truck had left the road and was in the ditch.

The incident happened westbound on the highway at Mile Marker 548 between the Cannifton Road/Highway 37 exit and the Shannonville Road exit.

The OPP adds that when they arrived on scene, they found that the heavy tow driver had sustained minor injuries. He was treated by paramedics. Police did not specify whether they were taken to hospital.

According to police, the heavy tow had hit the shoulder, ending up in the north ditch.

“The heavy tow flipped on its side and was still connected to the concrete pump truck,” the OPP said.

Police note that recovery of the two trucks is scheduled to take place on Saturday starting at 10 p.m., adding that at that time, the westbound lane will be closed to accommodate the recovery.