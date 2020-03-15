OTTAWA -- All national museums in the National Capital Region are closed to visitors until further notice due to COVID-19.

Here’s a look at some online resources from the museums to entertain you and the family.

Canadian Museum of History

The Canadian Museum of History is closed, but you can tour some exhibits from the comfort of your living room.

The Canadian Museum offers several “online exhibitions”, including

Rocket Richard: The Legend – The Legacy

Souvenirs of Canada

The Art of Puppetry

An online exhibition of Inuit Prints from Cape Dorset

You can also explore the exhibit “Morning Star – Gambeh Then’

Alex Janvier’s masterpiece Morning Star, painted in 1993, adorns the dome of the Haida Gwaii Salon in the Museum.

Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum offers several online exhibitions to check out.

The exhibits include:

1812: One War, Four Perspectives

Canada and the First World War

Canada’s Naval History

Afghanistan: A Glimpse of War

Canadian Wartime Propaganda

The Battle of Vimy Ridge, April 9-12, 1917

Second World War: Canada’s War Artists’

Canadian Museum of Nature

The Canadian Museum of Nature has several online Teacher Resources available

Gallery Interactives games and facts include:

There’s also a section for Animations and Videos, looking at Invasive Species and Exponential Population Growth, Sea-Ice Ecosystem, Sea-Ice Formation, 3D Dinosaurs and Bioluminescence

Ingenium

Ingenium is Canada’s Museums of Science and Innovation. It runs the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum.

It has a section to allow you to browse the collection online.

CTVNews.ca has a list of other exhibits you can checkout online.