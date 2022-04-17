Ottawa police say they have been in contact with local imams in the city following a shooting outside a mosque in Scarborough early Saturday morning.

The drive-by shooting happened at around 1 a.m., following midnight prayers for Ramadan. Toronto police said five people were shot in an apparently random drive-by shooting. None of the victims' injuries are considered life-threatening.

In a tweet Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service said it was monitoring the investigation and that patrols have been increased around religious institutions.

Toronto police said Saturday it was too soon to determine a motive, but the hate crimes unit is involved.