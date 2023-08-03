Tornado touches down in Ottawa's south end

A tornado touched down in Ottawa's south end Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees in Riverside South and Findley Creek.

Environment Canada confirms a tornado touched down 9 km northwest of Metcalfe Thursday evening as severe weather moved through the national capital region.

Storm chaser Connor Mockett posted video on social media of what he said was a tornado on Albion Road near Rideau Road at 6:47 p.m.

Damage in the south end stretch from Bank Street to River Road near Earl Armstrong Road. Photos on social media showed damaged to homes, downed trees and a construction trailer flipped over at a construction site in the west end. Albion Road was temporarily closed by downed wires and tree branches just after 7 p.m.

There have been multiple reports of damaged roofs in the area of Escapade Private and Salamander Way in Findlay Creek.

Ottawa fire says the roof was partially ripped off a home on Canyon Walk Drive in Riverside South.

"All occupants excited safely except the family dog," Ottawa fire said on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

"Firefighters located the dog & put him safely in a room away from the damage."

A house on Wilhelmina Place in Riverside South was struck by lightning during the storm, charring the siding on the home, according to Ottawa Fire.

Several homes were damaged when severe weather moved through Riverside South Thursday evening. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Hydro Ottawa is reporting hydro outages in Stittsville, Richmond and Rideau Jock affecting 5,000 customers.

Environment Canada issued two tornado warnings for Ottawa between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning ended for Ottawa just before 8 p.m.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario Thursday evening.

Residents reported heavy rain and loonie-size hail falling in parts of Stittsville, Barrhaven and Riverside South during the storm.

Giant hail fell in Stittsville as a severe storm moved through the Ottawa area on Thursday. (Kathy/submission)

Ottawa forecast

A few showers or thunderstorms ending overnight then mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16 C.

Mainly cloudy on Friday with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C, with the humidex it will feel like 30 degrees.

Clearing Friday night. Low 11.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 27 C. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C.