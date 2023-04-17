Tomato Harissa Soup

Roasted local vegetables combined with spices, come together to create a rich bowl of soup with a kick. Serve with crispy haloumi croutons for a tasty twist on a classic.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Roasting Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

6 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes or Ontario Greenhouse Heirloom

Tomatoes (about 2 lbs/1 kg)

1 tbsp (15 mL) harissa paste*

2 tsp (10 mL) vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper, chopped into bite-size pieces

1 each Ontario Onion and Ontario Sweet Potato, chopped into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup (125 mL) torn Ontario Halloumi

1-1/2 cups (325 mL) no salt added vegetable or chicken broth

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each dried thyme and fresh ground black pepper

1/3 cup (75 mL) fresh Ontario Basil Leaves, plus more for topping

Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Spray large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut tomatoes in half; place cut side down on baking sheet. In large bowl, stir together harissa paste and 1 tsp (5 mL) of the oil. Add garlic, red pepper, onion and sweet potato; toss to coat. Place on baking sheet in single layer. Roast in 450°F (230°C) oven for 20 minutes.

Pat halloumi dry with paper towel. In small nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add haloumi, cook stirring occasionally until lightly browned 3 to 5 minutes.

Scrape roasted vegetables and any accumulated juices into large pot. Add broth, thyme and black pepper; cover and bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in basil; let cool slightly. Purée until smooth; season with salt. Serve topped with basil and halloumi.

*If using harissa seasoning, combine 1 to 2 tsp (5 to10 mL) with 1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 8 grams

FAT: 9 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 33 grams

CALORIES: 250

FIBRE: 5 grams

SODIUM: 310 mg