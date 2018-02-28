

Today is Pink Shirt Day. Canadians are encouraged to wear a pink shirt or something pink and take a stand against bullying. The movement first started in Nova Scotia back in 2007 when two high school students organized a protest and wear pink in support of a male student who was bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

Tens of thousands of people nationwide will be showing their support in the fight against bullying. Pink Shirt Day is celebrated during the last Wednesday of the month in February. Will you be wearing pink?

