Brady Tkachuk will represent the Ottawa Senators at the NHL All Star Game next month, after forward Drake Batherson is forced to miss the game due to injury.

Batherson suffered an ankle injury in the Senators 5-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The 23-year-old crashed into the boards after he was hit by Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell while attempting to skate around the net. Batherson left the game and didn't return.

"It's interference, (Batherson) wasn't in the path of the goalie and at the last second he steps in and hits him," said coach D.J. Smith after Tuesday's game.

This will be the second all-star game for Tkachuk, who represented the Senators at the 2020 game. Tkachuk has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Senators this season.

NHL All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 4 and 5 in Las Vegas.