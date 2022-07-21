Tips for a safe summer on waterways in Ottawa

It is National Drowning Prevention Week and with hot summer days here, many head to the water to cool off. Whether it is a swim at the beach, paddle boarding or a boat ride, safety must be the top priority.

Waterways in Ottawa are busy with boaters and Ottawa Police are out, patrolling both the upper and lower reaches of the Ottawa River, and the Rideau River, to ensure the rules are followed.

"There’s no calling for help when you are out here so you’re kind of on your own," says A-Sgt. T.J. Jellinek, with the Ottawa Police Marine, Dive and Trails Unit. "There’s a lot of requirements that you have to have on your vessel. You have to have your operator's card vessel registration and you want to make sure all that safety equipment you need is on your boat, is ready to be used. We do some education but overall if you are a boater you should know what you need to have on your vessel."



In Ontario, the minimum infraction is a $240 fine and the costs can add up quickly. Each piece of equipment missing is its own individual fine.

The type of equipment varies depending on the type and size of the boat, but in many cases, a typical pleasure craft will require the following;

An appropriately sized, Canadian-approved personal floatation device or lifejacket, for each person on board

A buoyant heaving line (15 metres in length)

An anchor with at least 15 metres of rope, cable or chain

Oar

Whistle or sounding device

A waterproof flashlight or three Canadian approved flares

Buoyant throw line

Bailing bucket or hand pump

Fire extinguisher for fuel-powered boats

Paddleboards are not precluded from some of these requirements. Once on the water, they are considered a vessel under Transport Canada regulation.

A-Sgt. T.J. Jellinek with the Ottawa Police Marine, Dive and Trails Unit, patrols capital waterways to ensure rules are being followed. Ottawa, Ont. Jul. 20, 2022. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Jellinek says one item that guarantees a fine if missing is a lifejacket.

"You don’t have to wear it but you have to have it on the vessel, it’s the number one thing you can do to prevent drowning," says Jellinek. "We recommend wearing it at all time. We always do when we are on our vessel but the bottom line is a lifejacket will save a life and you won’t know you need it until you need it.

"So you want to make sure that it’s always, always on your vessels and we encourage younger kids to be always wearing one."

No matter how strong of a swimmer you are, medical emergencies can happen. If you become unconscious and fall into the water, a lifejacket may be the only means of survival. Because in the vast expanse of a river or lake, the firefighters who come to the rescue, first have to get there.

"There are valuable minutes that we cannot shave off from our response time," says Capt. Mario St. Denis, with Ottawa Fire Services. "Unfortunately, we have responded to many calls where there has been no life jacket on the victim."

Which only adds to the urgency.

Ottawa Fire Service has responded to nearly 50 water rescue calls this year. And while rescue team members are trained for all conditions, including having to jump in and swim through fast-moving water and rapids in order to save lives, St. Denis says in most situations where a lifejackets is worn, victims are floating, ready to be picked up.

According to Ottawa Fire Service, in nearly nine out of ten drownings, a lifejacket was not worn.

"We’re the marine, dive and trails unit, so the dive aspect for us is if you’ve called us in, unfortunately, it probably wasn’t a rescue," Jellinek says. "So far this year we have had five recoveries, unfortunately, it’s been busy that way.

"With the warmer weather coming we’re going to see a lot more people on the water and if you’re swimming stay within arms reach of children, stay in water areas that you know, stay in life guarded areas, but yes unfortunately if we get called it’s a bad day."

A-Stf. Sgt. Walter Lushman (left), and A-Sgt. T.J. Jellinek, perform a safety check on boaters fishing the Ottawa River. Ottawa, Ont. Jul. 20, 2022. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say alcohol remains a major factor in nearly half of all boating fatalities.

In Ontario, alcohol is prohibited onboard vessels. There are exceptions; the vessel must have a washroom and sink and it can only be consumed when the boat is moored for the night. Passengers are not allowed to consumer alcohol as well.

"Alcohol and water don’t mix when you are out here it is the exact same thing as a vehicle you would be stopped for impaired operation of a vehicle," Jellinek says. "And it carries the exact same fine that it would and criminal charges if you’re driving a motor vehicle."