OTTAWA -- Everyone knows that Halloween is a time for dressing up, having fun, and eating candy. However, there are still some things that trick-or-treaters need to keep in mind in order to stay safe this year.

Halloween is on Sunday, and excitement is growing, not just for the kids, but for some adults too. And there may be more kids than last year, with fewer restrictions and a more vaccinated population.

"I’m handing out candies this year, but I like to dress up for the kids," says Susan Jameson. "I’m going to have a little scoop to give the kids their candies."

Jameson will be taking precautions on Sunday night, and says she's not worried about COVID this year.

"Last year I was worried because we didn’t know what exactly was going on. But people have been vaccinated, people know what's going on," says Jameson.

"They’re washing their hands, they’re wearing masks. Everyone’s taking precautions. So I'm actually quite comfortable now."

Seven-year-old Martin says he can't wait to go door to door, and his mom is also much more comfortable with it this time around.

"I’m very excited," says Martin. "I’m just gonna be a zombie for Halloween."

"We feel better about it even more than last year," says Martin’s mom Jitka. "It’s outside. We live in a neighbourhood where we trust the people and it’s just a fun thing they can do outside without having to worry so much about COVID."

Ottawa's associate medical officer of health, Dr. Brent Moloughney, has advice to make this Halloween COVID safe.

"If you’re choosing to give out treats, keep interactions with trick-or-treaters brief," says Moloughney. "Wear a face covering when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Do not set out a communal bowl for children to reach in to. And consider contactless candy distribution by using tongs. And clean your hands often throughout the evening using soap and water or hand sanitizer and particularly before you touch your face."

And remember the standard message on Halloween. To be aware that kids are out after dark.

"There’s going to be more traffic on the streets in terms of foot traffic. So bright clothing is really important. Making sure that masks are not blocking visibility, being able to see cars coming," says Kelly Banks, director of programs at the Ottawa Safety Council. "Kids like to zig-zag across the street and things like that but that’s not safe. So you would do one side of the street for trick or treating, and then cross at the cross walk and then go up the other side to hit those houses."

While some are taking precautions this year, others like Cherie Foley say they are treating this year's festivities like any other Halloween in years past.

"We’re taking our nieces out and nephews and we’re going to pretend like nothing’s happening," says Foley. "Just a normal Halloween night. Having fun with the kids. Getting as much candy as possible, so we can eat it."

So go out and grab as much candy as your bags can hold, just make sure you do it safely so everyone can have a happy Halloween.