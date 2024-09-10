Tickets on sale for the Gee-Gees-Ravens Panda Game on Oct. 6
Tickets are now on sale for the Panda Game, the annual football game between Carleton University and the University of Ottawa.
The Ravens and Gee-Gees will meet at TD Place on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The pre-sale for tickets began Tuesday morning.
UOttawa has won the last five Panda Games, winning the Pedro the Panda trophy.
Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website.
This will be the second year the Panda Game is on a Sunday, after several incidents following the game on a Saturday in 2021 and 2022.
In 2021, approximately 2,000 people packed a residential street in Sandy Hill to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory. Police said during the celebrations, a car was overturned, properties were damaged and one person was assaulted. Eight people were charged with mischief, and two people were charged with taking part in a riot.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
