OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Tickets on sale for the Gee-Gees-Ravens Panda Game on Oct. 6

    Fans pack the field at TD Place after the Gee-Gees beat the Ravens in the 53rd Panda Game at TD Place. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Fans pack the field at TD Place after the Gee-Gees beat the Ravens in the 53rd Panda Game at TD Place. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Tickets are now on sale for the Panda Game, the annual football game between Carleton University and the University of Ottawa.

    The Ravens and Gee-Gees will meet at TD Place on Sunday, Oct. 6.

    The pre-sale for tickets began Tuesday morning.

    UOttawa has won the last five Panda Games, winning the Pedro the Panda trophy.

    Tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website.

    This will be the second year the Panda Game is on a Sunday, after several incidents following the game on a Saturday in 2021 and 2022.

    In 2021, approximately 2,000 people packed a residential street in Sandy Hill to celebrate the Gee-Gees victory. Police said during the celebrations, a car was overturned, properties were damaged and one person was assaulted. Eight people were charged with mischief, and two people were charged with taking part in a riot.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News