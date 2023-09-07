Tickets go on sale for Panda Game at TD Place

Fans pack the field at TD Place after the Gee-Gees beat the Ravens in the 53rd Panda Game at TD Place. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Fans pack the field at TD Place after the Gee-Gees beat the Ravens in the 53rd Panda Game at TD Place. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal baby youngest in North America to be treated with SMA gene therapy

The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina