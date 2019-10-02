

The Canadian Press





NORTH DUNDAS, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say they have shut down an alleged car theft operation near Ottawa.

They say that on Sept. 23, officers searched a property in North Dundas Township where they found six stolen vehicles, as well as stolen license plates and heroin.

Police say as a part of the investigation a large number of stolen vehicles were also recovered from sea containers in Vancouver and Lachine, Que.

Three men from the Montreal area are facing multiple charges, including trafficking stolen goods, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

The three men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cornwall, Ont. on Nov. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2019.