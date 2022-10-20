Three people treated for injuries after vehicle crashes into Ottawa building

A car crashed into a building on Peter Morand Crescent in Ottawa's south end on Thursday. Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries. (Ottawa Fire Service/courtesy) A car crashed into a building on Peter Morand Crescent in Ottawa's south end on Thursday. Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries. (Ottawa Fire Service/courtesy)

