Three people treated for injuries after vehicle crashes into Ottawa building

A man is being treated for serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a building in Ottawa's Riverview Park neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a call at the Dynacare Ottawa building at 750 Peter Morand Crescent, near Smyth Road, just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Ottawa police say a vehicle crashed into the building.

Paramedics transported three people to hospital for treatment.

Ottawa Paramedics say a man that was inside the building when the vehicle crashed into the structure suffered serious injuries, and was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The elderly woman driving the vehicle that crashed into the building was treated for minor injuries.

A woman inside the building was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa firefighters disconnected the vehicle battery and power to the room where the vehicle crashed into.

The first floor of the building was damaged, but DeFazio says the integrity of the building was not compromised.